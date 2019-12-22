Eddie Murphy returns to Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy has returned to 'Saturday Night Live' after a 35-year absence from the show.

He starred on the hit comedy show during his younger years.

He was joined by some of his showbiz pals on the programme, including Chris Rock, Tracy Morgan and Dave Chappelle.

During his opening monologue, he joked: Eddie also reprised some of his old characters on the show, including playing the part of Mister Robinson for a sketch about gentrification.