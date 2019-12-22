Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Eddie Murphy returns to Saturday Night Live

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Eddie Murphy returns to Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy returns to Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy has returned to 'Saturday Night Live' after a 35-year absence from the show.

He starred on the hit comedy show during his younger years.

He was joined by some of his showbiz pals on the programme, including Chris Rock, Tracy Morgan and Dave Chappelle.

During his opening monologue, he joked: Eddie also reprised some of his old characters on the show, including playing the part of Mister Robinson for a sketch about gentrification.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Eddie Murphy Returns to NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ After 35-Year Absence


RIA Nov. - Published Also reported by •SOHHSifyNYTimes.com


Eddie Murphy's Sonic the Hedgehog devil cake sketch is an 'SNL' highlight

Here's one of several sketches that proved Eddie Murphy doesn't necessarily need one of his classic...
Mashable - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

shopworldoffers

shopworldoffers Eddie Murphy returns to ‘Saturday Night Live’ after 35 years https://t.co/mOGrHg9ssz 6 minutes ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @GuardianUS: Saturday Night Live: Eddie Murphy returns after 35 years and lives up to hype https://t.co/FeLyYuwRMZ 7 minutes ago

TribLIVE

TribLIVE.com Eddie Murphy returned to host “Saturday Night Live” after leaving the show 35 years ago https://t.co/4hZwZiFGAm 22 minutes ago

unCrazedUK

unCrazed Eddie Murphy returns to Saturday Night Live after 35 years and takes aim at Bill Cosby. https://t.co/I9XN2xmIYo 23 minutes ago

Carltonwhite11

Carlton White Eddie Murphy returns to 'Saturday Night Live' after 35 years https://t.co/3RXY3v7uWq via @YouTube 25 minutes ago

Lenny_Mendonca

Lenny Mendonca “Like fellow 2019 comeback king Adam Sandler’s return to SNL last season, Murphy’s return somehow managed to live u… https://t.co/6vru92w7mK 59 minutes ago

Graham_Bowley

Graham Bowley Eddie Murphy Returns to ‘Saturday Night Live’ https://t.co/TCfqvqpd4I 1 hour ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino Eddie Murphy returns to ‘Saturday Night Live’ after 35 years https://t.co/KdSPUOIqmD 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bill Cosby's spokesperson slams 'Hollywood slave' Eddie Murphy over SNL jibes [Video]Bill Cosby's spokesperson slams 'Hollywood slave' Eddie Murphy over SNL jibes

A spokesperson for disgraced actor Bill Cosby has hit out at Eddie Murphy after he targeted the star during his triumphant return to Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Eddie Murphy returns to 'Saturday Night Live' [Video]Eddie Murphy returns to 'Saturday Night Live'

Comedy legend Eddie Murphy has returned to 'Saturday Night Live' after a 35-year absence.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.