King's Community Outreach presents annual Christmas Festival 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WFFT - Published Fort Wayne families get to celebrate Christmas more than once this year. Fort Wayne families get to celebrate Christmas more than once this year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend King's Community Outreach presents annual Christmas Festival Wfft dot com king's community outreach presented its seventh annual christmas festival. The holiday gathering offered at bethlehem lutheran church included gifts and games ... topped off with a story from santa.children gazed at the sparkling gifts and were able to take home some gifts of their own.. Ahead of the christmas holiday.





You Might Like

Tweets about this WFFT FOX 55 Fort Wayne King's Community Outreach presents annual Christmas Festival for Fort Wayne families https://t.co/UYzV6NPlX8 15 hours ago Mallory Beard King's Community Outreach presents annual Christmas Festival for Fort Wayne families https://t.co/yTCrnQ4eRu 16 hours ago