King's Community Outreach presents annual Christmas Festival

Fort Wayne families get to celebrate Christmas more than once this year.
King's Community Outreach presents annual Christmas Festival

Wfft dot com king's community outreach presented its seventh annual christmas festival.

The holiday gathering offered at bethlehem lutheran church included gifts and games ... topped off with a story from santa.children gazed at the sparkling gifts and were able to take home some gifts of their own..

Ahead of the christmas holiday.




