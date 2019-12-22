Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jharkhand Results: Hemant Soren to be the next CM as JMM-CONG-RJD crosses majority mark

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:04s - Published < > Embed
Jharkhand Results: Hemant Soren to be the next CM as JMM-CONG-RJD crosses majority mark

Jharkhand Results: Hemant Soren to be the next CM as JMM-CONG-RJD crosses majority mark

JHARKHAND MUKTI MORCHA-CONGRESS-RJD ALLIANCE GETS A COMFORTABLE MAJORITY IN THE JHARKHAND ASSEMBLY POLLS CLEARING THE WAY FOR THE JMM'S HEMANT SOREN, JHARKHAND IS THE 5th STATE TO SLIP OUT OF BJP'S HANDS THIS YEAR, NCP CHIEF SHARAD PAWAR WELCOMED THE JHARKHAND ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS RESULT,WEST BENGAL CHIEF MINISTER MAMATA BANERJEE ALSO TOOK TO TWITTER TO CONGRATULATE THE JMM –CONGRESS- RJD ALLIANCE FOR JHARKHAND RESULTS #JharkhandResults #JharkhandPolls #HemantSorenNextJharkhandCM
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

JMM-Congress-RJD alliance set to form government in Jharkhand

The opposition alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress and the RJD is set to form the next...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Puneetvizh

PUNEET VIZH #JharkhandElectionResults How JMM Won Jharkhand: Inside Story of Hemant Soren’s Campaign https://t.co/HLfDsx75Xx 8 minutes ago

ThirumalaiGopal

தி.கோ RT @4minar1: From 37 to merely 22, the BJP numbers in the #JharkhandElection2019 are headed for a steep fall. Since all BJP victories are a… 11 minutes ago

madhur_mrt

Madhur Sharma I मधुर शर्मा #JharkhandElectionResults: JMM-led alliance (w/ Congress) has swept the state. The message is that strongmen at C… https://t.co/le8iER2etS 12 minutes ago

68pradeepgupta

Pradeep Gupta RT @firstpost: Opposition leaders linked the #JharkhandElectionResults to the ongoing protests over the #CAA and #NRC and claimed an "arrog… 14 minutes ago

scroll_in

scroll.in Raghubar Das says people’s mandate was not in favour of BJP. “But whatever has been the verdict of the ppl, we re… https://t.co/E8rsBOupZt 14 minutes ago

firstpost

Firstpost Opposition leaders linked the #JharkhandElectionResults to the ongoing protests over the #CAA and #NRC and claimed… https://t.co/6h0s0dzGZM 15 minutes ago

DrVijaiShanker2

Dr. Vijai Shanker Tiwari RT @NDTVElections: Hemant Soren Went To Meet His Father As Jharkhand Trends Stream In https://t.co/jmZSxmGigP 16 minutes ago

Oneindia

OneIndia News AT 9PM | Jharkhand Results: Hemant Soren to be the next CM as JMM-CONG-RJD crosses majority mark https://t.co/LZPnA6z8LK 17 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

JMM's Hemant Soren ousts Raghubar Das as Jharkhand Chief Minister | OneIndia News [Video]JMM's Hemant Soren ousts Raghubar Das as Jharkhand Chief Minister | OneIndia News

JMM leader Hemant Soren is all set to be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand after the Mahagathbandhan registered a conclusive lead against the BJP in the state. He thanked the people for..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 08:56Published

Democracy not in BJP s pocket Hemant Soren ahead of Jharkhand results [Video]Democracy not in BJP s pocket Hemant Soren ahead of Jharkhand results

Democracy not in BJP s pocket Hemant Soren ahead of Jharkhand results

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.