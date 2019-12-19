5 Ways You Can Help a Child in Need This Holiday

5 Ways You Can Help a Child in Need This Holiday.

These charities focus specifically on children:.

Project Linus projectlinus.org.

This organization gifts handmade security blankets to kids who are seriously ill or have faced trauma.

PowerMyLearning powermylearning.org.

Donate your unused technology to this program so that low-income students can have a better chance for success.

Pajama Program pajamaprogram.org.

Millions of pj's have found their way to kids in need so that they can "wake up ready to learn and have a great day.".

Cookies for Kids' Cancer cookiesforkidscancer.org.

They have funded 100 research grants and 41 treatments of childhood cancers, the number-one cause of death by disease of U.S. children.

Blessings in a Backpack blessingsinabackpack.org.

This organization makes sure that kids who depend on school meals have enough food to get them through the weekend