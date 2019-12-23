Global  

China rejects penal labour allegations

China rejects penal labour allegations

China rejects penal labour allegations

China&apos;s Foreign Ministry on Monday rejected allegations that foreign inmates at a Shanghai prison are being outsourced as a labour supply chain for Tesco after the British retailer announced its suspension of Chinese suppliers.

Francis Maguire reports.
