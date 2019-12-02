Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Pete Davidson jokes fans want to 'punch me in the throat' over high-profile relationships

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Pete Davidson jokes fans want to 'punch me in the throat' over high-profile relationships

Pete Davidson jokes fans want to 'punch me in the throat' over high-profile relationships

Pete Davidson has opened up over the weekend on his new relationship with Kaia Gerber during a skit on Saturday Night Live, when he was questioned by host Colin Jost about who he is dating.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

freudia_n

Child of Golf @alli_hessel Theres definitely a difference between being spiteful and trying to make light of a heavy subject, lik… https://t.co/ILN9xhnC7m 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pete Davidson Required Audience Members To Sign $1M NDA To See His Comedy Show [Video]Pete Davidson Required Audience Members To Sign $1M NDA To See His Comedy Show

Pete Davidson might be funny but his $1 million non-disclosure agreement isn't! Find out what he required from audience members at his recent comedy show.

Credit: Fox TV - Dish Nation     Duration: 00:33Published

Pete Davidson 'asks fans to sign $1m nondisclosure agreement' at shows [Video]Pete Davidson 'asks fans to sign $1m nondisclosure agreement' at shows

Pete Davidson 'asks fans to sign $1m nondisclosure agreement' at shows The comedian performed at the Sydney Goldstein Theatre in San Francisco on November 27 with the contracts in place, and over the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.