Traveling Tips From Veteran Flight Attendants

Traveling Tips From Veteran Flight Attendants

Traveling Tips From Veteran Flight Attendants

Traveling Tips From Veteran Flight Attendants .

When flying, the air in an airplane cabin is usually pretty dry.

Seasoned attendants say to take moisturizer with you on the plane.

Lip balm and eye drops are also useful items. If you are a fan of ginger ale, take some on the plane as well.

The beverage is popular on flights and service carts run out of it very often.

Do not put food directly on your seat's tray table.

Flight attendants say they have witnessed some gross activity.

This includes people even changing diapers on them.

If you are traveling abroad, bring a pen on the plane for immigration forms. Attendees will give out pens, but bring your own in case they run out
