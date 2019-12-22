Check Out These Ho-Ho-Hot Holiday Looks 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:28s - Published Check Out These Ho-Ho-Hot Holiday Looks Rosedale fashion director Jahna Peloquin shares some festive holiday looks (3:28). WCCO This Morning - December 23, 2019

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Shewolf RT @Voltage_Love365: Have you seen Rei from Destind: Mr. Almost Right?✨ Who here wants to spend their holiday with Rei? Which of these pla… 3 hours ago Love 365: Find Your Story Have you seen Rei from Destind: Mr. Almost Right?✨ Who here wants to spend their holiday with Rei? Which of these… https://t.co/MogzLlFRr8 2 days ago Meadowood Mall Wear something festive this holiday season! ✨🎄✨ Check out looks like these at Visionworks inside Meadowood Mall!… https://t.co/MblOSZojWx 3 days ago ¿Do I look cancelled to you? Need a break from last minute holiday shenanigans? Check out these Santa approved holiday looks! 🎄☃️🎄🥂 https://t.co/dcTySZ1yya 1 week ago XOTIC PC Looking to make this holiday season extra special? Check out our Black Label Series for one of a kind desktops! The… https://t.co/uvuJq4hhuB 1 week ago