Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Chinese trucker brings out-of-control HGV to a halt - by driving in front of it

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Chinese trucker brings out-of-control HGV to a halt - by driving in front of it

Chinese trucker brings out-of-control HGV to a halt - by driving in front of it

A hero driver helped stop an out-of-control heavy-goods vehicle after it rear-ended his own truck on a highway in southwestern China.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Chinese trucker brings out-of-control HGV to a halt - by driving in front of it

A hero driver helped stop an out-of-control heavy-goods vehicle after it rear-ended his own truck on a highway in southwestern China.

CCTV video filmed on G56 Hangzhou–Ruili Expressway on November 25 shows a truck driving in front of another heavy goods vehicle along the road, with smoke rising up.

According to reports, the truck at the back lost control after the driver pressed the brake too often when driving down a slope.

It then crashed into a car before rear-ending another truck.

The experienced driver of the truck in front, named locally only as Mr Yu, managed to bring both vehicles under control by driving in front of the vehicle behind for around six kilometres.

Yu finally brought both trucks to a halt at the foot of an uphill road.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.