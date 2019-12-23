Chinese trucker brings out-of-control HGV to a halt - by driving in front of it

A hero driver helped stop an out-of-control heavy-goods vehicle after it rear-ended his own truck on a highway in southwestern China.

CCTV video filmed on G56 Hangzhou–Ruili Expressway on November 25 shows a truck driving in front of another heavy goods vehicle along the road, with smoke rising up.

According to reports, the truck at the back lost control after the driver pressed the brake too often when driving down a slope.

It then crashed into a car before rear-ending another truck.

The experienced driver of the truck in front, named locally only as Mr Yu, managed to bring both vehicles under control by driving in front of the vehicle behind for around six kilometres.

Yu finally brought both trucks to a halt at the foot of an uphill road.