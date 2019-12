Business discounts for bus riders 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:45s - Published Business discounts for bus riders The Regional Transportation Commission has launched a new initiative hoping to get folks on buses and to incentivize them to check out local businesses. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Business discounts for bus riders IT CATERS TO SHOPS ALONG THESAHARA EXPRESS ROUTE...OFFERINGDEALS TO SOME OF THE HAIRSALONS AND RESTARAUNTS FORRIDERS WHO MAKE A STOP ALONGTHE ROUTE."A LOT OF THESE PLACES HERE INTHE STRIP MALLS, THERE'S SOTHERE"THE RTC SAYS NEARLY A DOZENBUSINESSES ALONG SAHARA HAVEPARTNERED UP OFFERING DEALS FORTHOSE WHO CHOSE TO RIDE.THE ROUTE SPANS ABOUT 14 MILESFROM WEST TO EAST TRAVELINGBETWEEN DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN TOLAMB BOULEVARDWE HAVE FULL LIST OF WHO ISPARTICIPATING AS WELL ASINFORMATION ON A FREE 24 RIDEALONG PASS... ON KTNV DOT COM.TO SEE THE FULL LIST GO TO KTNVDOT COM.HEADED TO THE STRIP FOR SOME





You Might Like

Tweets about this