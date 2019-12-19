Global  

'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' Brings in $175 Million Opening Weekend

'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' Brings in $175 Million Opening Weekend

'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' brought in 'just' $175 million in its debut weekend, which is considered a flop by the franchise's standards.
‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Could Make $200 Million Opening Weekend

So much cash
'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' wins weekend box office but fails to match its recent predecessors

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" may have won the weekend's box office, the Skywalker finale...
"Rise Of Skywalker" Earns Less That Predecessor [Video]"Rise Of Skywalker" Earns Less That Predecessor

&quot;Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker&quot; earned an estimated $176 million at the domestic box office this weekend.

'Rise Of Skywalker' Earns Less That Predecessor [Video]"Rise Of Skywalker" Earns Less That Predecessor

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" earned an estimated $176 million at the domestic box office this weekend. That figure marks the third-best opening of the year. It is also the third-best opening..

