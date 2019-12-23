Global  

Facebook and Twitter Remove a Network of Fake Accounts Used for Pro-Trump Messages

Facebook and Twitter Remove a Network of Fake Accounts Used for Pro-Trump Messages

Facebook and Twitter Remove a Network of Fake Accounts Used for Pro-Trump Messages

Twitter and Facebook removed a network of fake accounts that were used to push pro-Trump political messages linked to a U.S.-based company.
