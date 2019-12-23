Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Bill Cosby's spokesperson slams 'Hollywood slave' Eddie Murphy over SNL jibes

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Bill Cosby's spokesperson slams 'Hollywood slave' Eddie Murphy over SNL jibes

Bill Cosby's spokesperson slams 'Hollywood slave' Eddie Murphy over SNL jibes

A spokesperson for disgraced actor Bill Cosby has hit out at Eddie Murphy after he targeted the star during his triumphant return to Saturday Night Live over the weekend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bill Cosby's Publicist Blasts 'Hollywood Slave' Eddie Murphy for 'SNL' Jab

Hitting back at the 'Dolemite Is My Name' star for making a joke at the expense of the incarcerated...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

seanedward74

Sean RT @wishbumpycoulda: 😳Bill Cosby called Eddie Murphy a kuun 🦝 Well.... his spokesperson did😩😂 https://t.co/UO0o4f8yzG 6 minutes ago

Edmontonsun

Edmonton Sun Bill Cosby’s spokesman slams Eddie Murphy over ‘Who is America’s dad now?’ comment https://t.co/NGojAirdiC https://t.co/hPVyjbvPpX 42 minutes ago

JamShowbiz

CanoeShowbiz Bill Cosby’s spokesman slams Eddie Murphy over ‘Who is America’s dad now?’ comment https://t.co/xfwNTvX93m 46 minutes ago

fxfactoryblog

forex2go4u Bill Cosby's Spokesperson Slams 'Hollywood Slave' Eddie Murphy Over SNL Jibes https://t.co/gv4xB9qPZu 53 minutes ago

WENN_News

WENN Bill Cosby's Spokesperson Slams 'Hollywood Slave' Eddie Murphy Over SNL Jibes https://t.co/31sSDJ6DkG 53 minutes ago

calgarysun

Calgary Sun Bill Cosby's spokesman slams Eddie Murphy over 'Who is America's dad now?' comment https://t.co/3GWFc5JIKI https://t.co/g6uQ6Ihvfy 1 hour ago

TheFabulousOne

Amy Donohue Pathetic. IndieWire: Bill Cosby Spokesperson Slams Eddie Murphy as ‘Hollywood Slave’ After ‘SNL’ Return.… https://t.co/6CXSJqorbk 1 hour ago

bjeaglefeather

Bradley Jon Eaglefeather RT @Streamlab_za: IndieWire Bill Cosby Spokesperson Slams Eddie Murphy as ‘Hollywood Slave’ After ‘SNL’ Return: Murphy ripped into the disg… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Eddie Murphy returns to 'Saturday Night Live' [Video]Eddie Murphy returns to 'Saturday Night Live'

Comedy legend Eddie Murphy has returned to 'Saturday Night Live' after a 35-year absence.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:50Published

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle join Eddie Murphy's triumphant Saturday Night Live return [Video]Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle join Eddie Murphy's triumphant Saturday Night Live return

Eddie Murphy made a triumphant return to the Saturday Night Live stage and enlisted his mates Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Tracy Morgan to pull off an epic surprise for fans.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.