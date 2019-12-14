Ariana Grande drops live album

Ariana Grande thrilled fans on Sunday night when she dropped a surprise live album from her Sweetener World Tour.

It’s already been a year since Ariana Grande‘s “Imagine” was released! The “7 rings”...

Ariana Grande surprised fans with the release of her Sweetener Tour live album after hinting that...

𝗦𝗶𝗹𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗮 RT @PopBangHugh : Ariana Grande dropping her first live album as she wraps her Sweetener tour is such a sweet gift to fans. Also, it's sur… 2 minutes ago