Boeing CEO Resigns Amid Ongoing 737 Max Problems

Boeing CEO Resigns Amid Ongoing 737 Max Problems

Boeing CEO Resigns Amid Ongoing 737 Max Problems

Boeing CEO Dennis A.

Muilenburg has resigned only days after the company announced it would suspend the production of 737 Max airplanes.
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately

Boeing's CEO is resigning amid ongoing problems at the company over the troubled Max 737...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



