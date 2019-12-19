Global  

Christmas in Thailand is a time for office workers to pose with dancers in Santa hats

Thai locals take part in Christmas celebrations on Monday (December 23).

Office workers joined in with festive games in reception area of a building's reception area in the capital Bangkok.
Two models in red Santa costumes were even on hand for visitors to pose for pictures with.




