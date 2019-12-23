Global  

The Highest-Grossing Christmas Movies of All Time in the US

The Highest-Grossing Christmas Movies of All Time in the US.

'Tis the season for some Christmas cheer!.

'Forbes' released a list of the top earners when it comes to holiday movies.

10.

'Four Christmases', Final Box Office: $120.15 million.

9.

'A Christmas Carol', Final Box Office: $137.86 million.

8.

'The Santa Clause 2', Final Box Office: $139.24 million.

7.

'The Santa Clause', Final Box Office: $144.83 million.

6.

'Elf', Final Box Office: $173.40 million.

5.

'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York', Final Box Office: $173.59 million.

4.

'The Polar Express', Final Box Office: $183.37 million.

3.

'How the Grinch Stole Christmas', Final Box Office: $260.04 million.

2.

'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch', Final Box Office: 270.62 million.

1.

'Home Alone', Final Box Office: $285.76 million
