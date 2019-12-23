The Highest-Grossing Christmas Movies of All Time in the US
The Highest-Grossing Christmas Movies of All Time in the US.
'Tis the season for some Christmas cheer!.
'Forbes' released a list of the top earners when it comes to holiday movies.
10.
'Four Christmases', Final Box Office: $120.15 million.
9.
'A Christmas Carol', Final Box Office: $137.86 million.
8.
'The Santa Clause 2', Final Box Office: $139.24 million.
7.
'The Santa Clause', Final Box Office: $144.83 million.
6.
'Elf', Final Box Office: $173.40 million.
5.
'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York', Final Box Office: $173.59 million.
4.
'The Polar Express', Final Box Office: $183.37 million.
3.
'How the Grinch Stole Christmas', Final Box Office: $260.04 million.
2.
'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch', Final Box Office: 270.62 million.
1.
'Home Alone', Final Box Office: $285.76 million