Our Art's Cameras Plus Picture of the Day for December 23! I KNOW SOME OTHER PEOPLE MIGHTHAVE THAT AS WELL.I KNOW BEFORE WE MAKE SOMEMOCKTAILS FOR YOU, LET'S TAKE ALO AT THE PICTURE OF THE DAY.JULIE ABRAHAM SENDS PICTURES OFHER DOGS AND THE GRINCH.WHO WOULD HAVE KNOWN THE GRINCHWOULD BE THER WITH SANTA.THE 1-YEAR-OLD FLUFFY WHITE DENJOYED HIS TIME.3-YEAR-OLD, BLACK AND WHITESCOTTY WANTED TO ESCAPE.GET OUT.IF YOU HAVE A GREAT HOLIDAYPHOTO THAT YOU WOULD LIKE TO



