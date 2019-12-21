Global  

How You Can Help Ignite Inclusion Throughout the State

Best Buddies in Wisconsin is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Joining us to discuss this important mission and how you can get involved is Leslie Dess and Karlee Darow.

For more information on Best Buddies in Wisconsin, to volunteer, attend an event, donate, or to be a friend, visit BestBuddies.org/Wisconsin.
