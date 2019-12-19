Global  

Lamar Jackson Now Owns Ravens' Franchise Record For Passing TDs In Single Season

Lamar Jackson Now Owns Ravens' Franchise Record For Passing TDs In Single Season

Lamar Jackson Now Owns Ravens' Franchise Record For Passing TDs In Single Season

Lamar Jackson found Mark Andrews in the back of the endzone just before halftime to give the Ravens a 14-6 lead heading into the locker room on Sunday.
Jackson mark leads Ravens to No. 1; Ingram hurt

Lamar Jackson broke the Ravens' single-season record for touchdown passes in leading Baltimore to the...
ESPN - Published


