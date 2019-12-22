Global  

Bill Cosby's spokesperson slams 'Hollywood slave' Eddie Murphy over SNL jibes

Bill Cosby's spokesperson slams 'Hollywood slave' Eddie Murphy over SNL jibes

Bill Cosby's spokesperson slams 'Hollywood slave' Eddie Murphy over SNL jibes

A spokesperson for disgraced actor Bill Cosby has hit out at Eddie Murphy after he targeted the star during his triumphant return to Saturday Night Live over the weekend.
Bill Cosby's Publicist Blasts 'Hollywood Slave' Eddie Murphy for 'SNL' Jab

Hitting back at the 'Dolemite Is My Name' star for making a joke at the expense of the incarcerated...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •Just JaredSeattle TimesCTV NewsFOXNews.comRIA Nov.


Representative For Bill Cosby Calls Eddie Murphy A ‘Hollywood Slave’ After ‘SNL’ Jokes

'He decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave'
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •RIA Nov.



