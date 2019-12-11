Digital Trends Live 12.23.19 - Top Achievements In Space + Boeing CEO Steps Down 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published Digital Trends Live 12.23.19 - Top Achievements In Space + Boeing CEO Steps Down On the show today: ToTok app is being used by the Emirati government to spy on users; Apple is secretly working on satellites to beam data down to phones; Google buys Typhoon Games to bolster development team for Stadia; Namica Switch is a blatant Nintendo knockoff but it's only available in Columbia; EasyKnock lets homeowners stay in their homes after they sell; The Sigma FP is the full-frame camera built for YouTube creators; The top space achievements of the last decade; Boeing Starliner lands back on earth and then the CEO resigns; Jet wing developer and daredevil improves the wingsuit for VTOL; and a robot hot dog griller.