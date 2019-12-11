Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Digital Trends Live 12.23.19 - Top Achievements In Space + Boeing CEO Steps Down

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
Digital Trends Live 12.23.19 - Top Achievements In Space + Boeing CEO Steps Down

Digital Trends Live 12.23.19 - Top Achievements In Space + Boeing CEO Steps Down

On the show today: ToTok app is being used by the Emirati government to spy on users; Apple is secretly working on satellites to beam data down to phones; Google buys Typhoon Games to bolster development team for Stadia; Namica Switch is a blatant Nintendo knockoff but it's only available in Columbia; EasyKnock lets homeowners stay in their homes after they sell; The Sigma FP is the full-frame camera built for YouTube creators; The top space achievements of the last decade; Boeing Starliner lands back on earth and then the CEO resigns; Jet wing developer and daredevil improves the wingsuit for VTOL; and a robot hot dog griller.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mokoentl

#PreserveHealth RT @DigitalTrends: Digital Trends Live 12.23.19 - Top Achievements In Space + Boeing CEO Steps Down #DTLive https://t.co/G5whkMsTyy 7 minutes ago

DigitalTrends

Digital Trends Digital Trends Live 12.23.19 - Top Achievements In Space + Boeing CEO Steps Down #DTLive https://t.co/G5whkMsTyy 28 minutes ago

StartGrowthHack

Growth Hackers 🚀 RT @Ibsylla13: #DigitalMarketing Trends Your #SmallBusiness Should Maximize On: https://t.co/dL0gWbWQOi via @StartGrowthHack - Voice Sear… 35 minutes ago

ShermanSocial

Sherman Social Our 2020 Digital Trends are LIVE! Download the PDF here: https://t.co/a6D21pgwHV #SmallBiz #Digital https://t.co/VvLMB4bwKr 44 minutes ago

TheStartupper

The Startupper StartGrowthHack: RT BenKamauDigital: #DigitalMarketing Trends Your #SmallBusiness Should Maximize On:… https://t.co/8EqsPF5omg 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Digital Trends Live 12.20.19 - DrLupo's Charity Stream + Boeing Starliner Gets Up But Can't Finish [Video]Digital Trends Live 12.20.19 - DrLupo's Charity Stream + Boeing Starliner Gets Up But Can't Finish

On the show today: The Boeing Starliner OFT took off but didn't achieve the orbit needed to dock with ISS; Facebook data leak exposes 267 million account IDs; Jeff Bezos wants send broadband satellites..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Digital Trends Live 12.11.19 - Blue Origin NS-12 Launch + Getting Paid For Poop [Video]Digital Trends Live 12.11.19 - Blue Origin NS-12 Launch + Getting Paid For Poop

On the show today: Facebook told Congress that it won't be installing a backdoor into encrypted messages; Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey calls for decentralized protocol for social media moderation; Pirate..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.