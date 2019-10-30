Doctor removes 22 magnetic balls from toddler's tummy in China

A doctor removed 22 magnetic balls from a three-year-old boy's abdomen in northern China.

In the video, captured in the city of Changchun in Jilin Province on December 18, 22 magnetic balls can be seen stuck together inside the boy's abdomen in an X-ray.

The boy was reportedly suffering stomachache and vomiting.

His parents initially thought he had caught a cold.

Since he did not get better after several days, his parents took him to hospital for a checkup and the discovery was made.

The boy had more than five hours of surgery to remove the balls.

The boy is still being observed, according to local reports.