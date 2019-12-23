Zac Efron's Style Recreated by Professional Stylists

Zac Efron's style haschanged dramatically since he first starred in 'High School Musical.'

His current bleached hairstyle and fashion tastes may seem unattainable to the average guy, but is it?

Celebrity fashion stylist Brian Joel and professional hairstylist Sean Flynn are here to recreate Zac's look so you can ask for it the next time you get a haircut.