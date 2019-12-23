Iris Law’s Guide to the Art of Red Lipstick 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: VOGUE - Duration: 12:39s - Published Iris Law’s Guide to the Art of Red Lipstick Iris Law shares a step-by-step guide to her beauty routine, from dewy, glowing skin to traffic-stopping red lipstick. Director: Rebecca Fourteau Filmed at The Savoy 0

- Hi, I'm Iris.And I'm going to showyou my skincare routine,and then I'm gonna do my makeup.So I just got out of theshower and my hair's wet.So when my hair is wet,to make it go into niceringlet sort of curlsI put it in a rope braidbefore I start doing my makeupso that it dries well.Twist it.And then you twist the otherone in the same direction.And I think these are really cute too,they're like little spirals.So now I'm going to wash my face.And I use Omorovicza Cashmere Cleanser.So, I really likecleansers which don't foam,because a lot of the time,the foaming agent in thecleanser can dehydrate your skin.And when I put my cleanser on,because my skin is all lathered up,you can massage your skin in directionswhich firms your face.It's like those jaderollers that you can use.But I just use it with my fingersso I go like that.And then I pull it like that, up.And then this one, ifyou go up at the temples,it's like, makes your face look like.So this is for making your skin brighter.I remember when I was younger,I sort of was just followingwhat my friends were doingand they were using all of the likeBoots face washes and stuff,and it really messed with my skin a lot.But I did so much research,I literally would sit in my bed,and just be looking up differentskincare stuff constantly,and I tried so much stuff.I used to do like mixingtumeric with honey,and putting it all over my face,and I would just dye my face,my face got dyed brightorange for like three days.Even though it said onlinethat it would do that,I was like, but it alsosays that it's gonna help.And now I feel like fromdoing all these things,it's all like settled, and I'm justa bit more aware of what works for me.I can feel it working.So this is an anti-blemish tonic.And you can just use it day and night,and you just put it on your face,and it's just basically preventative.But this just smells like,I can't explain the smell.It's just so clean.You're meant to use a cotton pad,but even with makeup and withskin, and I use my hands.I mean because my skin used to be bad,I get super worried aboutit getting bad again,and like just staying on top of it.So, I do get a bit fanaticwith keeping my skin clean.I mean I use this too much.I put this on like a couple times a day.And I think you shouldjust use this once a day.So it's witch hazel.It's like anti-bacterial,and it just will keep,if you have any spots andstuff, keep them from spreading.This one is my favorite skincare thingthat I've ever experiencedor come into contact with in my life.I basically use this nowin my skincare routine,at the end of my skincare routine,and on top of my makeup.And throughout the day.So this is two serums.This is, again, PreventativeAnti-Blemish Booster,which I just mix twodrops with this serum,which is also Complexion Correction.Coming up to the end, Ijust do a moisturizer.This is Valmont again.All of these productsbasically are pretty,as well as long term, they also like,you can just instantly seea change, which I love,because I'm impatient.I really love like dewy, glowy skin,and like very hydrated.And so, all of this stuffI'm showing you now,is for brightening andlike making you quite dewy.I never, ever use powder.A lot people want to stop themselves,I don't care if I'm shiny everywhere,I just look looking shiny.I like my bags, and I can never usuallytry and cover them too much.'Cause I think bags are kind of cute.This is sun cream for daily use,not just for when you're in the sun.And I use it in London even thoughwe don't ever have sun.And, you just put it on after everythingbefore you put your makeup on.And it just feels like a serum,which is good because a lot of the time,sun creams feel more like a thick cream.And it just freaks me out,even if it's made for the skin,and super precious, expensive,I just get too scaredand so I never use it,and so this is good, it just encourages meto look after my skin,and protect from the sun.Okay, so this is the bitthat I'm just really excited for.I actually love skincare more than makeup,but this just really excites mejust showing you guys how I do my makeup.To start, I use the MAC Prep and Prime.I mean they all do the same thing,but the Lavender one just smells nice.You use it like before and after.So you just need one thing.But this is a skin base.And it's called Honey Moon.And it's so cute.Basically it's like honey.So I just put that on my fingers.I don't love the feelingof when I first put it on.But then when it starts to sink in,really nice and it justlooks good on the skin,and it makes the makeup sit really well.And a good reason for using primer,which is like not just a spray,is for any pores,putting a primer on firsthelps smoothen the texture,especially here, 'cause I have pores here,which if I don't put primeron, you can still see them.This is foundation.If I'm gonna use foundation,I use like the smallest amount,and I rub it on my hands.Like that, and then I just go like that.Okay always, it just kind of turns itinto a BB cream almost,'cause it's just such a small amount.But it just flattens.I have some like, thisone I never cover upbecause I think it's cute.But I have some likelittle paler bits here,it's like pigmentation.It took me a really long timeto find the right concealer.And I was using, I think,really good coverage concealers,but they're just not good for the skin.This one is good coverage,and it's good for the skin.And it's really light, itdoesn't feel thick on the skin.I can tell it's not gonna damage.For blusher, and I don't know ifskincare people are gonna tellme that this is really bad,but I never really use blusher,I use lipstick as my blusher.Usually because I like it tomatch my cheeks to my lips,and also just because Ilike how smooth it is,and how it goes on.Big smile.And then I just go like that.See I always think theselittle dots just look so cute,and then I have to rub them out.Sometimes I'll do like no makeupand just put blush on, and I do,blush which looks unnatural sometimes,because I just think it looks so cute,and I like looking sunburned.This is the Burberry ContourStick in the darkest shade.I think people used to likewhen I used to do the experimental makeup.But now I've just kindof gotten boring with it.So this is Glossier Highlighter.But with makeup, I have quite a lot of it,and I just do it differently each day.Even though I use the same bit of routine,but with different products.'Cause I use my fingers a lot,I just rub the highlighteronto my fingers,and then rub my fingers togetherlike how I do with the blush.My dad always made me like these.I don't know he just alwaysused to say that they were cute,and then I started looking.'Cause I didn't realize them.I always ask people ifthey have any birthmarksor things like that, like Inever really want to cover that,and I have some freckleshere, and my veins here.And even though it doesn'tmake my skin look likeglamorous and flawless,I just think they're really cute.This is Glossier eyebrow stuff.It's really subtle.Eyebrows are so, they can justchange your face completely,and it freaks me out.Like I like my eyebrows beingexactly the shape that they are naturally,and pretty much the same color,and pretty much the same density,just like, I fill it out a tiny, tiny bit.Go like that.And then if I'm goingdown, just pull it down.But you want to push them upjust to get them allin the same direction,and then swoop down.The stuff that I got from my momwas more to do with likefashion and clothes,but, I have this memory ofbeing sat on her sink, andshe was doing red lipstick.When I was growing up, she wasalways wearing red lipstick,and she had the blackhair and the red lips.And so like, I love doing red lipstickbecause it just like, that was the firstthing that I saw of makeup.So I have three sort ofvibes of lip that I do.I never do a light lip,and I never do a nude lip.This is my daily lip color.Or a little bit lighter.This looks like it's bright red,but it comes out, it's like pinky.So, usually I'll just use a pinky color.And then I use this one as my blusher.Or I'll do a red.So I'll use a liner anda lipstick for the red.And I take a lot more time on it.That one I just dab it on,and I often find myself leavingthe house with a red lip,and coming home with this colorbecause I can't be bother togo to the bathroom and do,red lips are a lot of high maintenance.And then, this is is likea purply brown, super dark,and sometimes I like doing that becauseI have quite lighteyes, and so I feel likeif I have very minimum makeup,no mascara, and then like the dark brown.So I kind of have my little vibesthat I just have on rotation.Chanel Lipstick all the way.I almost always do, havesomething on my lips,unless I'm just like chilling.Decisions, I'm gonna do a red.Let's just go straight in.So I always start with the cupid's bow.Though sometimes I decide tojust follow that pigment there.And then sometimes I do the actual shape.Today I'm gonna do the shape.I usually do some lines going in, just to.Then once I've done theoutline of the lips,I just go and I presson one corner of my lip,and just carry it down.Yep.So I just basically just like,throughout doing my makeup,just look and decidewhat I want to do next.But, probably I would do that,and put a bit more, sothat it's the right colorfor my lips.Because the other one was a bit more pink.Probably just mascara now.I'm also not very specificwith what mascara I use.The way I do my flick is,I follow the line of this bit of my eye.So, I match that up with that.If my flicks aren't completely equal,that doesn't break my heart.I'm gonna unput my hair.I think I'm done.So, see how that has madeit look like sea hair.So, today wasn't a redday, we've now decided.Today is a brown day.So yeah, I change, I mix it and change itquite a few times.So because I don't use powder,but I like looking shiny,these are good to carryaround in your bag,and they are, you can get themfrom all different brands.Basically, you just pull that out,and then, look, you can see all the oil.It's blotting paper.It just kind of takesthe right sort of oilout of the makeup.So like, see that still looks dewy,but it just doesn't look greasy.Two sprays, the MAC.And then the Coeur de Lis spray.Yeah.That's me.Bye, thank you.





