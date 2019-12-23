Teen Brother Admits To Murdering Pregnant Sister In The Colony 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:39s - Published Teen Brother Admits To Murdering Pregnant Sister In The Colony A 19-year-old man has been arrested after he admitted to strangling his pregnant sister to death and leaving her body in an alleyway in The Colony, police said Monday. 0

