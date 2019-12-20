Tottenham's Mourinho supports action against racism

SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (DECEMBER 23, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

I am totally, but totally against racism in society and obviously against racism in my football world.

I feel very sorry everytime something happens and I will always support any decision that the authorities can make in relation to that and yesterday was just an example of that.

My message is that it's not fair to say 'Tottenham fans', one Tottenham fan is not 'Tottenham fans'.

I ask them to be the same, to look to the guy on the left, to look to the guy on the right and to listen to the guy behind me and to listen to the guy in front of me and if anyone has any little manifestation to try in there in between them, to kill it immediately." STORY: Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho on Monday (December 23) condemned racism in soccer after claims that racist abuse was directed at a Chelsea player during Sunday's Premier League match.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger alleges he was racially abused after he was involved in an incident in which Tottenham's Son Heung-min was red-carded and indicated shortly afterwards he had been the victim of a monkey gesture from the home fans.

Mourinho defended the majority of Tottenham fans, telling a news conference: "One Tottenham fan is not 'Tottenham fans'." Mourinho urged fans to monitor the behaviour of others around them in the stadium and if they detect racist behavior to 'kill it immediately." The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) called for a government inquiry into racism in the English game following the match, which Chelsea won 2-0.

The FA, the country's soccer governing body, said it was working with all parties to establish facts before taking action.

Tottenham have vowed to take the "strongest possible action" if any fan is identified as having made racist gestures.

Rudiger is the latest Premier League player to suffer alleged racist abuse during a match, with Manchester United's Fred targeted by a Manchester City fan this month.

Racist incidents have tainted European soccer recently, with Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku and Brescia's Mario Balotelli were subjected to racist insults from rival fans during Serie A matches in Italy this season.