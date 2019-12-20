Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Tottenham's Mourinho supports action against racism

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
Tottenham's Mourinho supports action against racism

Tottenham's Mourinho supports action against racism

Jose Mourinho wants action atken against racist fans but defends the majority of Spurs supporters
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tottenham's Mourinho supports action against racism

SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (DECEMBER 23, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE (English) TOTTENHAM MANAGER JOSE MOURINHO SPEAKING ABOUT RACISM INCIDENT DURING MATCH AGAINST

Class="kln">CHELSEA, SAYING: "I am totally, but totally against racism in society and obviously against racism in my football world.

I feel very sorry everytime something happens and I will always support any decision that the authorities can make in relation to that and yesterday was just an example of that." 2.WHITE FLASH 3.

(SOUNDBITE (English) TOTTENHAM MANAGER JOSE MOURINHO SPEAKING ABOUT RACISM INCIDENT DURING MATCH AGAINST CHELSEA, SAYING: "My message is that it's not fair to say 'Tottenham fans', one Tottenham fan is not 'Tottenham fans'." 4.

WHITE FLASH 7.

(SOUNDBITE (English) TOTTENHAM MANAGER JOSE MOURINHO SPEAKING ABOUT RACISM INCIDENT DURING MATCH AGAINST CHELSEA, SAYING: "I ask them to be the same, to look to the guy on the left, to look to the guy on the right and to listen to the guy behind me and to listen to the guy in front of me and if anyone has any little manifestation to try in there in between them, to kill it immediately." STORY: Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho on Monday (December 23) condemned racism in soccer after claims that racist abuse was directed at a Chelsea player during Sunday's Premier League match.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger alleges he was racially abused after he was involved in an incident in which Tottenham's Son Heung-min was red-carded and indicated shortly afterwards he had been the victim of a monkey gesture from the home fans.

Mourinho defended the majority of Tottenham fans, telling a news conference: "One Tottenham fan is not 'Tottenham fans'." Mourinho urged fans to monitor the behaviour of others around them in the stadium and if they detect racist behavior to 'kill it immediately." The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) called for a government inquiry into racism in the English game following the match, which Chelsea won 2-0.

The FA, the country's soccer governing body, said it was working with all parties to establish facts before taking action.

Tottenham have vowed to take the "strongest possible action" if any fan is identified as having made racist gestures.

Rudiger is the latest Premier League player to suffer alleged racist abuse during a match, with Manchester United's Fred targeted by a Manchester City fan this month.

Racist incidents have tainted European soccer recently, with Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku and Brescia's Mario Balotelli were subjected to racist insults from rival fans during Serie A matches in Italy this season.



Recent related news from verified sources

I hate racism – Mourinho saddened by alleged abuse of Rudiger

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho was left saddened by the alleged racist abuse suffered by Chelsea...
SoccerNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lampard and Mourinho address the alleged racism in Chelsea's winning match over Spurs [Video]Lampard and Mourinho address the alleged racism in Chelsea's winning match over Spurs

Like Mourinho, Lampard was reluctant to get too deeply involved in discussion of the abuse allegedly aimed at Rudiger, howver both bosses stood united againts any abuse of players from any team. During..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

A 'big hug' for Lampard, but I hope he loses - Mourinho [Video]A 'big hug' for Lampard, but I hope he loses - Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says he will give Frank Lampard a 'big hug' before Tottenham's game with Chelsea, but he hopes that they lose.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.