'The Farewell' Director Lulu Wang Calls Filmmaking "An Act of Faith" | Director Roundtable

'The Farewell' Director Lulu Wang Calls Filmmaking 'An Act of Faith' | Director Roundtable

'The Farewell' Director Lulu Wang Calls Filmmaking "An Act of Faith" | Director Roundtable

Martin Scorsese, Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig, Fernando Meirelles, Lulu Wang and Todd Phillips joined for the annual Director Roundtable.
wrongweather

Wrong Weather The Farewell is a 2019 American “Dramadie” written and directed by Lulu Wang. It is based on the director's past li… https://t.co/xVmjHENWsk 3 hours ago

bcmediaalumni

Boston College Media Alumni RT @BostonCollege: Director, writer, and producer Lulu Wang '05 (@thumbelulu) - who wrote and directed breakout hit "The Farewell" - is tea… 3 hours ago

moviejems

🔥🖼 JMor 🖼🔥 RT @iamglenx: #ChicagoIndieCritics Nominations BEST DIRECTOR Greta Gerwig, Little Women Bong Joon-ho, Parasite Sam Mendes, 1917 Céline Scia… 5 hours ago

BostonCollege

Boston College Director, writer, and producer Lulu Wang '05 (@thumbelulu) - who wrote and directed breakout hit "The Farewell" - i… https://t.co/lqcPLnhDPw 6 hours ago

iamglenx

Genaro Silva #ChicagoIndieCritics Nominations BEST DIRECTOR Greta Gerwig, Little Women Bong Joon-ho, Parasite Sam Mendes, 1917 C… https://t.co/Yne1FZT1fH 14 hours ago

RTSastrowardoyo

R.T. Sastrowardoyo RT @Variety: #TheFarewell director Lulu Wang insists she hasn’t thought too much about awards recognition. “I have Chinese parents and a Ch… 17 hours ago

CinemaNeophyte

Wayne Personal Best Director ballot: Bong Joon-ho - Parasite Mati Diop - Atlantics Lorene Scafaria - Hustlers Joe Talbot… https://t.co/Z61JcKsGAJ 22 hours ago

artifishly

poe unfortunate soul The Farewell (2019) dir. Lulu Wang Lulu Wang deserves a Best Director nom for this one. Tender through and through… https://t.co/wrBDACIfMj 22 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Marriage Story' Director Noah Baumbach: 'I Like to Feel at Home on a Set' | Director Roundtable [Video]'Marriage Story' Director Noah Baumbach: "I Like to Feel at Home on a Set" | Director Roundtable

Martin Scorsese, Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig, Fernando Meirelles, Lulu Wang and Todd Phillips joined for the annual director roundtable.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 05:27Published

'The Two Popes' Director Fernando Meirelles Saw Pope Francis in Jonathan Pryce | Director Roundtable [Video]'The Two Popes' Director Fernando Meirelles Saw Pope Francis in Jonathan Pryce | Director Roundtable

Martin Scorsese, Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig, Fernando Meirelles, Lulu Wang and Todd Phillips joined for the annual director roundtable.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 04:36Published

