A Christmas Eve Book Tradition

There is so much going on during our holiday celebrations, sometimes it's nice to just calm down and enjoy your family.

A great way to do this is by reading a festive book together.

Carole Barrowman started a Christmas Eve book tradition with her family 30 years ago, and she joins us to discuss how you can start one, too.

She also has great suggestions to build up your holiday book collection.

For more information on Carole, visit CaroleBarrowman.com.

And see her picks below!

New Favorites "The Great Santa Stakeout" by Betsy Bird & Dan Santat (newest one) "Santa Claus: The World’s #1 Toy Expert" by Maral Frazee Classics "A Small Miracle" by Peter Collington "Great Joy" by Kate DiCamillo "Auntie Claus" by Elise Primavera "Lucy & Tom’s Christmas" by Shirley Hughes