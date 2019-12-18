Global  

Police: Lexus Crashes Into Car, Splits It In 2 Before Speeding Off

Police: Lexus Crashes Into Car, Splits It In 2 Before Speeding Off

Police: Lexus Crashes Into Car, Splits It In 2 Before Speeding Off

Police are looking for the driver who hit an SUV in the Bronx, sent it into a swampy ditch and fled.

The NYPD says someone in a Lexus caused the crash on Hutchinson River Parkway near the Orchard Beach exit and then took off.

CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
