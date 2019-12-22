Mourinho angered by Son's red card VAR decision

Global  

Jose Mourinho says Son Heung-min's red card in the defeat against Chelsea was the wrong call by the video assistant referee.
SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (DECEMBER 23, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE (English)

Class="kln">TOTTENHAM MANAGER JOSE MOURINHO SPEAKING ABOUT VAR DECISION WHICH LED TO A RED CARD FOR SON HEUNG-MIN, SAYING: "Even in this room some of our friends will say yes and some will say no, and Mr Paul Tierney (the Video Assistant Referee) says yes and Mr Anthony Taylor (match referee) that was in the game on real time, five metres from the situation, Mr Taylor decided no.

So who was refereeing the game was not Mr Taylor, was Mr Tierney."2 2.

WHITE FLASH 3.

(SOUNDBITE (English) TOTTENHAM MANAGER JOSE MOURINHO SPEAKING ABOUT VAR DECISION WHICH LED TO A RED CARD FOR SON HEUNG-MIN, SAYING: "I think Mr Tierney made it wrong, it was the wrong call.

This is England, this is the Premier League, this is the best competition in the world with characteristics that if we change them we are killing the best league in the world.

Taylor had the feeling, he was there, he had the feeling, he saw it clearly so I think it's the wrong call." 4.

WHITE FLASH 5.

(SOUNDBITE (English) TOTTENHAM MANAGER JOSE MOURINHO SPEAKING ABOUT CHELSEA'S PENALTY AWARD AND THE VAR DECISION WHICH LED TO A RED CARD FOR SON HEUNG-MIN, SAYING: "So when the decision is a clear and obvious mistake everybody says 'welcome VAR'.

No need for the referee to go to the screen like in some countries, to lose five minutes looking at replays.

It's clear, clear.

So for me that's the VAR that I like and yesterday, on the Son red card, is the VAR that I hate." STORY: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho on Monday (December 23) criticised Son Heung-min's red card in Sunday's 2-0 Premier League defeat by Chelsea.

Son kicked out in retaliation at Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger and referee Anthony Taylor produced a straight red card after a VAR review by official Paul Tierney, leaving Spurs with 10 men for the last half hour.

Mourinho confirmed Spurs would be appealing Son's red card ahead of three games in seven days starting with Brighton & Hove Albion's visit on Thursday.

Mourinho was adamant the incident should not have been referred to VAR because Taylor had seen the incident.

(Production: Jim Hatley)



