Chelsea tonight we're joined by wendy goetz rescue mission of utica the rescue mission of utica is hosting its annual christmas tonight we're message by wendy goetz rescue mission of utica the rcue missi of utica at 11:00am with christmas music and a message by pastor nick boyko in the clarence seaburg chapel.

Dinner will follow in the mary tilton clark dining room; both are located at 201 rutger street, utica.

This is a free nt everye is inved to join usmeal delivero those who are homebound by calling 315.735.1645.

Founded in 1890, the rescue mission of utica is a faith- based nonprofit, multiple- service, charible organizatn servinutica and t mohawkvalley a ye.visit uticicamission.org, for more information or to make a donation.

Wendy goetz reumissionf utica the rescue ss wednesday, december 25, 2019.worship service begins