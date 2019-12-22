Global  

Hilary Duff Marries Matthew Koma in Intimate Backyard Ceremony

Hilary Duff Shares Wedding Photos.

On Dec.

21, Hilary Duff wed partner Matthew Koma after a seven-month engagement.

.

The 'Younger' actress took to Instagram uploading a photo from her big day.

.

Koma shared the same image on his Instagram writing, "for the rest of forever... 12.21.19.".

In May, Koma took to Instagram sharing news that he'd popped the question.

I asked my best friend to marry me... @hilaryduff, Matthew Koma, via Instagram.

The couple reportedly began dating in early 2017.

After breaking things off in March, the 'Lizzie McGuire' star alluded to them reuniting.

In June 2018, Duff revealed that they were expecting a daughter.

Guess what guys!

@matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!, Hilary Duff, via Instagram.

The duo welcomed Banks Violet Bair on Oct.

25, 2018.

Duff shares seven-year-old son, Luca Cruz, with ex-husband Mike Comrie
