Service held ahead of National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day

The la crosse community remembers the lives of homeless people in our area.

December 21- st is recognized as national homeless persons' memorial day, because it is the longest night of the year.

A memorial took place tonight in la crosse to honor those who have experienced homelessness and have passed away this year.

The service held a silent walk from burns park to cameron park... and a candle-lit vigil, where the names of those being recognized were read aloud.

"this year we had 11 names that we were aware of.

That doesn't mean we maybe didn't miss somebody that was unknown to us.

Whether it was directly impactful in their health, their mental health, their relationships with family and friends, and things like that was all impacted by their housing struggles.

It's important that they not be forgotten."

The event was hosted by members of the coulee collaborative to end