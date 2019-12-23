DraftKings to go public at $3.3 billion 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:56s - Published DraftKings to go public at $3.3 billion DraftKings says it'll go public next year in a deal that values the fantasy sports and gambling company at $3.3 billion. Fred Katayama reports.

