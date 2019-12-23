Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

DraftKings to go public at $3.3 billion

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
DraftKings to go public at $3.3 billion

DraftKings to go public at $3.3 billion

DraftKings says it&apos;ll go public next year in a deal that values the fantasy sports and gambling company at $3.3 billion.

Fred Katayama reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sports betting giant DraftKings is going public with a triple-merger deal and a $3.3 billion valuation

Sports betting giant DraftKings is going public with a triple-merger deal and a $3.3 billion valuation· *Sports betting platform DraftKings plans to go public in the first half of 2020 after merging...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxReuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this

stevekrohn

Steven Krohn | Krohn Media RT @stevekrohn: DraftKings Goes Public in $3.3 Billion Deal https://t.co/hHpgWJsj17 https://t.co/nLNFT9A0ir 6 minutes ago

willietreadwell

willie treadwell RT @novy_williams: BREAKING: @DraftKings and gambling tech giant SBTech are being combined and going public, in a acquisition by Jeff Sagan… 13 minutes ago

pulse2dotcom

Pulse 2.0 DraftKings Is Becoming A Public Company In $3.3 Billion Deal https://t.co/YAo77o2UYe https://t.co/bhCSMJRodK 15 minutes ago

kepa79392399

Sixpack DraftKings going public through $3.3 billion merger deal https://t.co/RnBX36QpK8 https://t.co/z43T5HqHrZ 16 minutes ago

JillaineOwens

Virtual Neon DraftKings Goes Public in $3.3 Billion Deal With Diamond - Bloomberg https://t.co/OIaVVIgpwu 19 minutes ago

IMwunderful

Oldschool RT @businessinsider: Sports betting giant DraftKings is going public with a triple-merger deal and a $3.3 billion valuation https://t.co/F9… 25 minutes ago

Alilapop

Alila pop DraftKings Goes Public in $3.3 Billion Deal https://t.co/tit2kGE0el 28 minutes ago

KBCCHANNELTV

kbcchanneltv DraftKings Goes Public in $3.3 Billion Deal https://t.co/ppibqwTViw https://t.co/gHXK1l7TFy 38 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

DraftKings Wagers Going Public Again. Will It Pay Off This Time? [Video]DraftKings Wagers Going Public Again. Will It Pay Off This Time?

Online fantasy and sports-betting giant DraftKings is looking to go public in a $3.3 billion, ready-to-trade, special-purpose acquisition deal with SBTech. Will the bet pay off this time?

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.