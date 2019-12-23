Kindhearted officers pull over multiple cars, hand out gift cards

Global  

Throughout the weekend, the Anderson Police Officers pulled over a lot of drivers, but not to give them what you'd think.
The weekend, the anderson police department pulled over a lot of drivers..

But not to give them what you'd think.

Instead of receiving traffic tickets, they received christmas cards and dutch bros gifts cards purchased by the anderson police officers' association.

The anderson police department would like to wish its community a safe and happy holidays!

