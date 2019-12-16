Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant share Christmas plans, propose matchmaking their parents



Recent related videos from verified sources The Gentlemen with Matthew McConaughey - Official Trailer 2 Check out the official trailer 2 for Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell and Hugh.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 01:10Published 7 hours ago Matthew McConaughey learned how to swear eloquently during The Gentlemen Matthew McConaughey learnt how to swear "eloquently" whilst filming 'The Gentlemen'. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:45Published 1 week ago