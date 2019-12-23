50 Cent Takes Son on Christmas Shopping Spree at Toys 'R' Us

50 Cent Takes Son on Christmas Shopping Spree at Toys 'R' Us.

On Dec.

22, the rapper uploaded a video of him treating his seven-year-old son, Sire, to a holiday shopping spree on Instagram.

.

"You can have whatever you see," the proud father instructed his son.

The family footage followed the father-son duo as Sire saber sparred with Toys 'R' Us mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe and 50 played with Nerf guns.

According to TMZ, 50 Cent spent about $100,000 to rent the New Jersey store.

In 2018, the children's toy store chain closed all of its retailers nationwide, but announced that it would be reopening two stores in Oct.

2019