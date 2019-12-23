Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

50 Cent Takes Son on Christmas Shopping Spree at Toys 'R' Us

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
50 Cent Takes Son on Christmas Shopping Spree at Toys 'R' Us

50 Cent Takes Son on Christmas Shopping Spree at Toys 'R' Us

50 Cent Takes Son on Christmas Shopping Spree at Toys 'R' Us.

On Dec.

22, the rapper uploaded a video of him treating his seven-year-old son, Sire, to a holiday shopping spree on Instagram.

.

"You can have whatever you see," the proud father instructed his son.

The family footage followed the father-son duo as Sire saber sparred with Toys 'R' Us mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe and 50 played with Nerf guns.

According to TMZ, 50 Cent spent about $100,000 to rent the New Jersey store.

In 2018, the children's toy store chain closed all of its retailers nationwide, but announced that it would be reopening two stores in Oct.

2019
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

50 Cent Gives His Son A Private Shopping Spree

50 Cent's son Sire didn't just want a toy from Toys R Us, he wanted the store. The rapper dropped...
NPR - Published Also reported by •TIMEAceShowbiz


50 Cent gave his 7-year-old son a whole Toys R Us for Christmas

Aside from being an unbeatable Christmas present for 50 Cent's son, Sire, the celebrity shopping...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •TIME



You Might Like


Tweets about this

50Centfansclub

50 Cent fansclub 50 Cent takes son on Christmas shopping spree at Toys 'R' Us - Lynchburg News and Advance https://t.co/ft6CVV6txF 1 day ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind 50 Cent Takes Son on Christmas Shopping Spree at Toys 'R' Us https://t.co/caXcyu88Zu 1 week ago

STAR945

STAR 94.5 FM 50 Cent takes over Toys 'R' Us for Christmas! https://t.co/WMNmfrd5t4 1 week ago

thenationroar

thenationroar 50 Cent Takes Son Christmas Shopping, Rents Entire Toys-R-Us Store - https://t.co/M1pEYACjiI 1 week ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz 50 Cent Takes Son Christmas Shopping, Rents Entire Toys-R-Us Store https://t.co/YPVQhsC1He https://t.co/NGZcxbNHvR 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

50 Cent takes son on Christmas shopping spree at Toys 'R' Us [Video]50 Cent takes son on Christmas shopping spree at Toys 'R' Us

On Dec. 21, 50 Cent treated his seven-year-old son, Sire, to a holiday shopping spree at Toys 'R' Us.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:21Published

50 Cent hires out toy store for son [Video]50 Cent hires out toy store for son

50 Cent hired out a whole Toys R Us branch for his son Sire, seven.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.