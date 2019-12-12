Global  

The Witcher on Netflix - The World

The Witcher on Netflix - The World

The Witcher on Netflix - The World

Check out the official "The World" featurette for the Netflix series The Witcher Season 1 starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Jodhi May, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy and Mimi Ndiweni!

Release Date: December 20, 2019 on Netflix The Witcher is a fantasy drama TV series created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich for Netflix.

It is based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski.
What to read and play after watching The Witcher on Netflix

What to read and play after watching The Witcher on NetflixImage: Netflix So you’ve just finished watching Geralt grimace his way through eight episodes of...
The Verge - Published

Henry Cavill Suits Up for 'The Witcher' London World Premiere!

Henry Cavill is dapper in a suit while hitting the red carpet at the world premiere of his new...
Just Jared - Published


