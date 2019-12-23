Global  

Johnny Davis's double-double leads Central over Holmen

Johnny Davis's double-double leads Central over Holmen

Johnny Davis's double-double leads Central over Holmen

Top-ranked Central boys basketball went undefeated in nonconference action to start this winter season
Johnny Davis's double-double leads Central over Holmen

Central boys basketball went undefeated in nonconference action to start this winter season, and tonight they begin mvc play at holmen.

The davis brothers continue to lead the red raider charge, but fellow senior terrance thompson has also doubled his scoring output from last year thanks to him developing a perimeter game.

It's a lot to defend if you're the opposition, so we head inside holmen..

-- second play of the game...and johnny davis gets the steal, and this two handed dunk kicks things off with a bang.

Raiders kept control of that lead late into the first...long 2 no good out of the hands of brecken austin, but the long rebound ends up right where devon fielding wants it...he drills the three that capped off an early 8--0 run.

Vikings were able to get things going on offense with the help of terrance thompson with a head fake that left two raiders the air...before he was able to put up the easy layup....vikings cutting into the deficit early.

But central was too much for holmen to handle tonight...as johnny davis turns this missed shot into an easy pass to fielding.... davis finishes with 21 points and 11 boards, and the red raiders win 71-46.




