Mayo grad Robertson to play for National Championship

It's championship season in college football.

One former mayo high school grad is gearling up for the biggest game of his life.

Zach robertson is a senior at minnesota state mankato.

His team has dominated opponents all season long en route to a division two championship game.

The mavericks will face west florida in the dá2 title game tomorrow in mckinney, texas.

Robertson, a south dakota state transfer, said that he's excited to play the biggest game of his career tomorrow.xxx "national championship has been our goal since day one, we've been talking about since the first day of practice and it's just been a great ride with my best friends.

I've had a unique journey getting here but i wouldn't change a single thing, it's been great.

The national championship is the goal since i got here and for this to come on my senior year it kind of feels like the perfect time so we're ready for this tomorrow."