Christmas Quotes That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others, Bob Hope.

Christmas doesn’t come from a store.

Maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more, Dr. Seuss.

Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone, Charles M.

Schulz.

Unless we make Christmas an occasion to share our blessings, all the snow in Alaska won't make it 'white.', Bing Crosby.

A good conscience is a continual Christmas, Benjamin Franklin