Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Christmas Quotes That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Christmas Quotes That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Christmas Quotes That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Christmas Quotes That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit.

My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others, Bob Hope.

Christmas doesn’t come from a store.

Maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more, Dr. Seuss.

Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone, Charles M.

Schulz.

Unless we make Christmas an occasion to share our blessings, all the snow in Alaska won't make it 'white.', Bing Crosby.

A good conscience is a continual Christmas, Benjamin Franklin
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wsbradio

WSB Radio "Christmas will always be—as long as we stand heart to heart, and hand in hand." 20 Christmas quotes perfect for t… https://t.co/kZ9nrU6IKg 6 hours ago

loudre_pa_rin

LOUDRE 💚💚💚 RT @TessaPA2019: There's something about a Christmas sweater that will always make me laugh. - Kristen Wiig #PUSHAwardsLouDres @LDAngelSqua… 8 hours ago

TessaPA2019

Tessa There's something about a Christmas sweater that will always make me laugh. - Kristen Wiig #PUSHAwardsLouDres… https://t.co/VUCxlTSk2C 8 hours ago

sambballsm2

Samantha RT @Heartlandquotes: It has been a while since we posted quotes from 'A Heartland Christmas'. Time to change that: during the holiday seaso… 18 hours ago

Heartlandquotes

Heartlandquotes It has been a while since we posted quotes from 'A Heartland Christmas'. Time to change that: during the holiday se… https://t.co/zs4wOoIeFN 21 hours ago

crowd_pro

CrowdTrackerPro RT @BritishActorNet: When a single word is enough. What can you have for Christmas that will impact your entire 2020? Founding member inves… 1 day ago

vbrad06_payne

victoria payne Xanders Christmas plan set out. I added some bits to remind him #itsallaboutbalance. He did tell me that the script… https://t.co/lakr4zq2eq 1 day ago

filrodriguez

Filomena Rodriguez RT @pcmcreative: When a single word is enough. What can you have for Christmas that will impact your entire 2020? Founding member investmen… 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Anuko, the husky, is not a fan of Christmas at all [Video]Anuko, the husky, is not a fan of Christmas at all

This husky does not enjoy the holidays at all. From Christmas pictures to holiday decorations, he just can't get into the holiday spirit.

Credit: Yahoo Now     Duration: 00:57Published

Colorado Christmas: Top Kid-Friendly Holiday Attractions [Video]Colorado Christmas: Top Kid-Friendly Holiday Attractions

Colorado is a top family travel destination year-round, but during Christmas it is truly magical. Here are our top picks for the things to do with kids in Colorado: The Gaylord Rockies Resort becomes a..

Credit: Rich Media Exchange     Duration: 03:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.