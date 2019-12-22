Christmas Quotes That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit
My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others, Bob Hope.
Christmas doesn’t come from a store.
Maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more, Dr. Seuss.
Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone, Charles M.
Schulz.
Unless we make Christmas an occasion to share our blessings, all the snow in Alaska won't make it 'white.', Bing Crosby.
A good conscience is a continual Christmas, Benjamin Franklin