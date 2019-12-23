Mid Morning With Aundrea December 23, 2019 (Part 2) 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCBI - Published Mid Morning With Aundrea December 23, 2019 (Part 2) Aundrea sits down with Dr. Watson to sort out the difference between the flu and a virus. "Maximilian Treasure," the new novel from retired Judge James Bell is finally available. Jacob Dickey is whipping it up in the kitchen again with another delicious soup. 0

It is the beginning of the end. This week was the world premiere of 'star wars: the rise of skywalker.' It's the long anticipated conclusion of the skywalker saga. The story comes to an end. The franchise has spanned four decades and over nine episodes. It has also become a worldwide phenomenon with millions of fans. In a career spanning more than 50 years, sally field now adds ákennedy center honoreeá to an already long list of accolades that includes two oscars, three emmys, and two golden globes. Field has starred in 35 movies, including hollywood classics like steel magnolias, mrs. doubtfire and forrest gump. Gayle king sat down with field to talk about her incredible career. Sally field /// actor // kennedy center honoree 12-18 "gidget" // a 1:20-1:35 "the flying nun" // a 1:59-2:06 norma rae // twentieth century fox 2:30-2:37 abc // youtube: oscars // 1980 3:13 -3:18 places in the heart // tristar pictures 3:18 -3:25 abc // youtube: oscars // 1985 3:25 - 3:40 smokey and the bandit // universal pictures, rastar pictures time: 4:03-4:11 notes: upper left steel magnolias // tristar pictures, rastar films 5:23-5:30 forrest gump // paramount pictures 5:32 - 5:41 script: you talk about being a painfully shy little girl. So i would think that acting would be the hardest thing for you to do, to be onstage, really, where you're exposed to a lot of people// you know, it-- it's an odd dichotomy, // i was a colorful little character in there. But i wasn't allowed to be it. // my grandmother would say to me she would say, "don't be ugly. And she was from the south. And she even had-- god don't like ugly. God don't like ugly, girl,// and so, the stage, when i first got to a stage // something cleared and i could be me. Born sally margaret field -- she was only 12 years old when performing in a school production planted the seed for a dream. Raised by working class actors in los angeles, california-- show business ran in the family. But it's a childhood that field has called complicated. In her 2018 memoir, she described her stepfather sexually abusing her when she was only a little girl. Sally field: it has, you know, certainly haunted me, guided me throughout my life-- my childhood with my beloved, complicated mother and my stepfather. Gayle king: yeah. Sally field: and i think-- a kind of traumatic childhood, you are sorting it out your whole lifelong. But an escape to those troubles at home came along the summer after she graduated high school --- when field landed her big break as the all american sweetheart - gidget gidget was a character inside of me that i had already perfected to hide behind, you know? I knew how to be that kind of bubbly // because i could keep all the other parts of me carefully hidden. And then we go from gidget to the flying nun, which surprised me to read that you didn't even want that part in the beginning. No, or the end or the middle. // i didn't want to be a nun. I wanted to find my own madness and craziness and sexuality. But she was a character. She was a jerk. You know? She was a mindless idiot-- full of-- there was nothing real to play. And you brought it-- you said that at the time. You were that outspoken at the time. I was learning to be. I was being pushed to finally have to say no. You say norma rae was the first time that you were the star of a movie? Was norma rae life- changing for you, a game changer for you? It certainly changed who i was in the industry. // and it-- in some ways was-- was a tiny example-- this one woman standing up for her dignity, was about me standing up for my own dignity. I had worked so hard//to learn how to act, to get to those roles, to fight for them in many cases tooth and nail-- her hard work paid off, winning field her first oscar. And only five years later another critically acclaimed performance in "places in th heart" earned her a second academy award. I always thought you said you like me, you really like me. That's not what you said? Uh-huh , no // the business can be so tough; if you aren't able to feel the good times, you'll never be able to fight through the bad times // so that's what happened. I got up there and /// all of a sudden, this light that was a new thing, the light started flashing in my face to get off, get off, get off. And i just went to the truth and that was that i had worked so hard, i had such an unorthodox career // and right now, i cannot deny the fact that you like me. Yeah, yeah. It means // that the work worked. Her life in the spotlight extended beyond work when she began a high profile relationship with burt reynolds. You've written about the two of you together. It was loving and caring, but it was also confusing and complicated. // my relationship with-- with burt was extremely complicated. It was just as complicated as my relationship with my stepfather. // i couldn't see him, really, 'cause i kept hearing my past. Except he kept stepping right into the ol' footsteps-- that were left behind. Of your stepfather? Yeah. So how did you heal, sally? How do you ever know if you're healed? I-- i don't know. // but i do know this: i don't have a relationship with anyone and i think-- would you like to? I-- i don't know. I distrust-- i think that's probably the area of my life that i cannot-- heal. You distrust men, is that what you're saying? Yeah. // absolutely. And i distrust that i can remain myself has acting been therapeutic for you? Oh, acting is-- has healed me in-- in a lot of ways // each time it asked me to find something inside of myself i didn't wanna know. // and to own those pieces of myself, //is freeing. 10:40:04 when you reflect on your career, what are you most proud of? 10:40:12 i guess in reality what i'm most proud of is that i'm still here// is that i still deeply, profoundly care that i'm an actor, be able to do something i love. Jacob is cooking up a storm next on mid morning. We'll be right back. He hearty and hot. This morning jacob is in the kitchen cooking up a storm. On the menu today - meatball soup. 30-40 italian i'm using frozen meatballs. The rest of it will be online. This is a short day today winter forward in their about itbroth 1 can chicken broth 1 can tomato paste 1/2 cup marinara sauce 1 tsp oregano the freezer aisle at kroger has lots of options open and a be stopped ... or a beef broth. You can add1 tsp basil 1 bag - italian vegetables optional - pasta/rice instructions 1. Place carrots in slow cooker 2. Place meatballs on top of carrots 3. In separate bowl, combine paste, broth, sauce, seasonings 4. Pour liquid on top of meatballs 5. Cook low and slow 4-6 hours 6. Steam vegetables and stir into soup we are going to cook that low and slow you will be just fine with that 10 to 15 minute before his time to serve as italian festival prepared them according to the bad should of course and then had a bunch of phoenix the vegetables out. Come back will put all right we are in fact rc is ready to go. Here is our meatballs to you can make them yourself or go get them frozen, and up as soon just as a nice addition, we will put this recipe on the morning facebook page. This is our last two of 2019. See you





