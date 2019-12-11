The Locker Room: High School Hoops (12/20)

Hey good evening everyone and welcome inside the locker room...my name is justin prince... that man is my p-i-c petar hood... a merry christmas to all of you out there tonight watching... yeah twas the week before christmas and all through the state...every high school hooper was stirring with hopes that saint buckets soon would be here...and while you were nestled all snug in the stands... visions of basketballs bouncing danced in our heads...out on the courts arose such a clatter...as s-a-c doubleheaders were the matter...and we begin those s-a-c doubleheaders on the southwest side tonight... luke goode and homestead taking on bishop luers...it was a tight game when we pick this one up in the fourth... spartans trying to pull away... grant simmons hits the corner three... he had 21... sparty up eight...luers trying to hang in this one... nick thompson hits the trey ball himself... that cuts the deficit back to five...then... thompson playing some defense... gets the steal... finds jalen causey for the fast break layup....but just too much homestead tonight... alec grinsfelder..

Hit em with the eurostep... he finished with 11....then... grinsfelder... can't finish... luke goode right there for the follow...he finishes with a game high 23 points... spartans win this one 68-57 the final... at the charger fieldhouse tonight, fans spreading holiday cheer as carroll hosts wayne for a double dip.early on in the game, chargers work the ball down in the paint.

Samuel strycker finds ryan preston who puts in the bunny for twoon the generals next trip down the floor.

Ball makes its way to michael redding, he's able to pull up from the elbow for the long two to bring things square.a little bit later on, its that strycker preston connection again.

This time preston is able to shoot unguarded and he drills the three to put the chargers ahead by three.wayne though, not going away.

Jaquan kizer is able to send his defender to the floor and pull of the spin and pop to bring the generals within one.but chargers, just too much tonight.

Strycker able to strip the balls from a wayne general and he says don't worry i got this.

Big throwdown for the big man and the generals end up rolling tonightfinal score 63 to 34 just a quick trip across the north side of town.

Northrop hosting south side tonight and this game was back and forth all nightsouth side down by 8, good ball movement on the perimeter, kameron mitchell would drive to the lay and gets the ball to fall high off the glass to bring them within 6.the bruins, they would respond though.

Nick haines kicks the ball out to khamani smith who sends an archer flying, he drains the long two for his squad.next trip down the floor for the archers.

Ashton johnson giving his defender a little shimmy shake, and drives to the lane for the hoop and the harm.

He would drain the free throw to bring them within 5.northrop cancels it out though, haines gets the ball on the wing and he drills the long three.south side mounted a comeback though, austin jordan would add three to their side of the scoreboard and they go on to beat the briuns 55 to 53 ???over at by hey arena..

North side honoring their legendary former head coach, who died earlier this week..

By hey's legends hosting snider tonight..???and the panthers wasted no time putting their foot on the gas pedal... north side was in a zone..

Problem with that is the panthers have shooters..

Jon barnes burries the three..

???then it's kyle farnsworth... he's not a guy you want to leave wide open... just like that, it's 6-0 snider..???and they were just getting started..

Later in the first quarter, time to test the bunnies..

Bunnies look good for michael eley..???in case that last dunk wasn't evidence enough, here's another for ya..

Game-high 23 for eley..

???panthers pour it on, 101- 70..

???final boys stop in the s-a-c comes inside the cage at concordia..

Former mad ant ron howard in the house for this one..???and howard had to appreciate this move from brenden lytle..

Loses his defender with the spin move..

Nice touch on the finish..

All tied at 21 late in the second quarter..???other end..

Cadets crashing the offensive glass... luke neuhaus gets a wide open three..

Concordia takes a four point lead at the break..???tug of war contest between the two student sections at halftime..

And the tug of war continued on the court in the third quarter..lytle..

Trying to keep his team in it..

Bangs the corner three..???but his squad would fall just short tonight..

Jeren kindig answers with a triple of his own..

???as concordia hangs on in a tight one, 49-48..

To new haven... the bulldogs playing host to bellmont tonight...early scoring from the home team.

Donovyn lewis gets the three to drop right here..

Three of his 12 points on the night.

Couple plays later... it's belmont's broc hamilton with the three.new haven..

Start to rely on the big man... thomas latham getting saucy with the spin around the rim.gets the up and under...the smooth two ... part of his fourteen points... on the day.belmont trying to hang around... get the midrange from nic ellsworth... and then able to beat the full court press with a couple pretty passes... but its not enough.new haven wins by 10.

59 to 49.

Next boys stop comes down in ossian at the castle... will geiger and norwell opening ne8 play against dekalb...barons gave em everything they could handle tonight... connor penrod with the lefty baseline hook.... later on... caleb nixon... three ball from the right side... barons go up five... then... cole richmond... the kind bounce on the opposing rims from deep... that puts dekalb up eight early...but norwell wouldn't hang right there... will geiger... says hey if you're gonna give it to me...then... drew federspiel short jumper for him as well.... norwell pulls within four after a quarter...they go on to win by double digits... 61-49 the final... geiger finishing with 18 points... 14 boards... blackhawk at home against canterbury.... pick this one up at the end of the first half.

Blackhawk christian up big at half... but what we have was a big comeback from the cavaliers.this fast break slam from will shank starts it off.then some good ball movement..

Inside and out leads to the wide open three from noah drapala.shank not done... he's going to walk into this three to make this a four point game.blackhawk struggled to end the half... almost got a sick alley oop to go..

But turnovers cost them... and the buzzer beater three to end the half by max pasko makes it a one point game.

Blackhawk christian wakes up in the second half..

Wins 74 to 53.

We switch now from boys to girls...and i promise no more riddles... but pete remember last week how we told you homestead still hasn't lost in conference play?well last week was another easy dub for the spartans..

Winning their 37th straight conference game... what we did not tell you last week, however... is that that record comes with a little bit of an asterisk...the spartans haven't lost in conference..

But they have lost to a conference team...two years ago... bishop luers topped sparty in the holiday tournament..

Marking their only blemish to an s-a-c team... tonight..

Just like the boys... the sparty girls on the southwest side hosting luers....and the knights gave them everything they could handle once again tonight..

Up five in the third..

Lydia reimbold hits the long two..

Luers up seven....homestead... they're good... they would not be fazed... rylie parker dribbles in to the short jumper... she had 11... and it's a one point game after three....these two teams kept going at it in the fourth... sydney graber three ball..

Gives the spartans a three point cushion...other end back to a two point game..

Delaney bailey bucket down low ties things back up....but luers would never retake the lead... other end... amber austin long deuce for two of her team high 14 gives sparty the lead for good....as homestead survives a scare... 46-37 the final.... ???we head back over to northrop... south side trying to keep pace atop the s-a-c standgins as they visit tiauna white and the bruins..???lot of action in this one... these two teams like to get up and down and that's exatly what they did tonight... early on, it's white cleaning the offensive glass to give northrop an early lead..

She finished with a team-high 25..

???other end, jaci jones... can't leave her open... the future detroit mercy titan rings up three of her ????

Points on the night... ???juanita goodwell loves to see it... she wouldn't like this though..

J'asia scott drives baseline and finds a cutting destiny jackson..

14 points, 14 boards for jackson..

???but it wasn't enough..

Because the bruins had no answer for olivia sophomore..

The sensational sophomore showing off her skill... the steal, the handle... she can shoot it too... ????

For smith..???as the archers pull away in the second half, 78-60... back out at charger fieldhouse.

Game one of the night saw the lady chargers hosting wayne.carroll came out charging in the 2nd half.

Saniya jackson drives down the floor, she's able to find a streaking olivia hoeppner and hoeppner is able to lay it in for the easy two.generals respond though,good ball movement from the girls at wayne here.

Shiara alexander is able to find shabrea o'quinn down in the post.

She lays it in for two for the generals.another good heads up play from the generals here.

They gather the loose ball and emilia diaz is able to pop in three more for her squad.a little bit later on, chargers showing they can move the ball too, eventually falling to brooke pocock who and that's nothing but net from three land.a few plays later, jasmine anderson from up top, she send the rainbow shot soaring and drains a three.

Lady chargers go on to roll the generals 66 to 32 ???look who decided to make an appearance at the cage tonight..

Noted concordia grad and supporter mr. mad ant taking in the cadets vs.

The bishop dwenger saints..???and he saw a good one..

Second quarter, chanteese craig is just too strong..

And-one..

Two of her team-high 12 on the night... cadets go up seven..

???but the saints make a run just before halftime..

On the break, rachel mccarty finds kaylianna hammel for the easy duece... we're all knotted at 23's heading to the half..

???and b-d takes control coming out of the locker room... cecilia garrett spotting up and knocking down the jumper from the corner..

That gives the saints the lead..???but concordia gets the last laugh in this one... off the inbound, strong take from rhaya kaschinske... hoop, plus the harm..???the cadets go on to win in a low-scoring affair, 43-40..

???we wrap up our high school hoops coverage at north side tonight..

Snider panthers paying the legends a visit..

???pick this one up late in the third quarter, snider in firm control... the long outlet pass leads to an easy bucket for lanay palmer..

Panthers go up 40 after three..

???in the fourth , north side showing some fight... strong move and finish from ja'shanek brooks..???moments later... why not give it to her again?

This time brooks draws the defense and finds a wide open jasmine chambers for a pair..

North side making a little run late..???but it would come up well short... other end, it's palmer again... this time she gets the kind roll from three point land...???as the panthers roll in this one, 70- 24 your final..

