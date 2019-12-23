Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ariana Grande Debuts First Live Album 'K Bye For Now'

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Ariana Grande Debuts First Live Album 'K Bye For Now'

Ariana Grande Debuts First Live Album 'K Bye For Now'

Ariana Grande Debuts First Live Album 'K Bye For Now'.

On Dec.

22, Ariana Grande took to Twitter to announce the surprise release of her new album, 'K Bye For Now.".

A little something to thank u for everything and to make saying goodbye to this chapter a lil easier love u, Ariana Grande, via Twitter.

The 32-track album features a compilation of live performances from her Sweetener World Tour.

It also features rare guest spots from Nicki Minaj, Big Sean and Childish Gambino.

Hours before dropping the album, Grande hinted at giving fans a "parting gift" in honor of her tour concluding.

Her Sweetener World Tour, which began on March 18 in Albany, New York, concluded on Dec.

22 in Inglewood, California
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ariana Grande drops live album [Video]Ariana Grande drops live album

Ariana Grande thrilled fans on Sunday night when she dropped a surprise live album from her Sweetener World Tour.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:50Published

Pete Davidson jokes fans want to 'punch me in the throat' over high-profile relationships [Video]Pete Davidson jokes fans want to 'punch me in the throat' over high-profile relationships

Pete Davidson has opened up over the weekend on his new relationship with Kaia Gerber during a skit on Saturday Night Live, when he was questioned by host Colin Jost about who he is dating.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.