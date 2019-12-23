Ariana Grande Debuts First Live Album 'K Bye For Now'

Ariana Grande Debuts First Live Album 'K Bye For Now'.

On Dec.

22, Ariana Grande took to Twitter to announce the surprise release of her new album, 'K Bye For Now.".

A little something to thank u for everything and to make saying goodbye to this chapter a lil easier love u, Ariana Grande, via Twitter.

The 32-track album features a compilation of live performances from her Sweetener World Tour.

It also features rare guest spots from Nicki Minaj, Big Sean and Childish Gambino.

Hours before dropping the album, Grande hinted at giving fans a "parting gift" in honor of her tour concluding.

Her Sweetener World Tour, which began on March 18 in Albany, New York, concluded on Dec.

22 in Inglewood, California