Putin opens huge Russia-Crimea rail bridge hailed as longest in Europe 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:00s - Published Putin opens huge Russia-Crimea rail bridge hailed as longest in Europe Putin congratulated construction workers, saying the bridge has "proven Russia's ability to carry out large-scale infrastructure projects."View on euronews

