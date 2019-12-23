Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Putin opens huge Russia-Crimea rail bridge hailed as longest in Europe

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Putin opens huge Russia-Crimea rail bridge hailed as longest in Europe

Putin opens huge Russia-Crimea rail bridge hailed as longest in Europe

Putin congratulated construction workers, saying the bridge has "proven Russia's ability to carry out large-scale infrastructure projects."View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

e_newsUS

e-news.US Putin opens huge Russia-Crimea rail bridge hailed as longest in Europe - https://t.co/aiuFLA3PWY 2 minutes ago

TheCharlieKruse

Charlie Kruse Putin opens huge Russia-Crimea rail bridge hailed as longest in Europe https://t.co/3AELJF1sqY via @YouTube 4 minutes ago

neversayneverFX

Never Say Never The Amazing President Vlad Putin opens huge Russia-Crimea rail bridge hailed as longest in Europe https://t.co/PMUwvr90td 23 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Putin opens huge Russia-Crimea rail bridge hailed as longest in Europe https://t.co/wcAfaOaJ7Y https://t.co/6KWiQvjCaY 23 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Putin opens huge Russia-Crimea rail bridge hailed as longest in Europe https://t.co/gtSkB4JxXd https://t.co/KnjNOWIcrq 23 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Russia's Putin opens bridge to annexed Crimea [Video]Russia's Putin opens bridge to annexed Crimea

President Vladimir Putin on Monday opened a rail route linking Russia&apos;s two biggest cities to Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and said it proved that the country could..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.