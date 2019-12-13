8 Surprising Facts About 'Home Alone'
Since it first debuted in 1990, ‘Home Alone’ has become a classic movie enjoyed by all, particularly around the holiday season.
.
But do you know everything there is to know about Kevin McCallister’s mischievous antics with the two would-be robbers?
.
Here are some facts you may not have known about the holiday cult classic.
1.
During one of the movie’s many booby trap scenes, Daniel Stern agreed to have a live tarantula crawl across his face.
2.
Inspired by his own traveler’s anxiety, John Hughes wrote the script for ‘Home Alone’ in less than 10 days.
3.
The 4,250-square-foot home used as the McCallister household is worth over $1.5 million in real life.
.
4.
‘Home Alone’ held the title of highest-grossing domestic live-action comedy for 27 years before being knocked out by ‘Never Say Die’ in 2017.
5.
Joe Pesci actually bit and broke skin on Macaulay Culkin’s finger while filming a rehearsal scene.
Culkin reportedly still has the scar.
.
6.
Robert De Niro was originally asked to portray one of the robbers but ultimately turned down the role.
.
7.
Some people believe Elvis Presley, who died in 1977, can be spotted in the background of one of the airport scenes.
.
8.
Producers cast a boy in costume as Buzz’s girlfriend in order to spare a girl being cast solely for the reason of being “funny-looking.”