8 Surprising Facts About 'Home Alone'

Since it first debuted in 1990, ‘Home Alone’ has become a classic movie enjoyed by all, particularly around the holiday season.

.

But do you know everything there is to know about Kevin McCallister’s mischievous antics with the two would-be robbers?

.

Here are some facts you may not have known about the holiday cult classic.

1.

During one of the movie’s many booby trap scenes, Daniel Stern agreed to have a live tarantula crawl across his face.

2.

Inspired by his own traveler’s anxiety, John Hughes wrote the script for ‘Home Alone’ in less than 10 days.

3.

The 4,250-square-foot home used as the McCallister household is worth over $1.5 million in real life.

.

4.

‘Home Alone’ held the title of highest-grossing domestic live-action comedy for 27 years before being knocked out by ‘Never Say Die’ in 2017.

5.

Joe Pesci actually bit and broke skin on Macaulay Culkin’s finger while filming a rehearsal scene.

Culkin reportedly still has the scar.

.

6.

Robert De Niro was originally asked to portray one of the robbers but ultimately turned down the role.

.

7.

Some people believe Elvis Presley, who died in 1977, can be spotted in the background of one of the airport scenes.

.

8.

Producers cast a boy in costume as Buzz’s girlfriend in order to spare a girl being cast solely for the reason of being “funny-looking.”
