Dragons bounce back with win against West Platte

Mid-buchanan girls sit at 4-3 on the season..

But they've had some tough losses..

But maybe none tougher than loss to maryville this week..

88-34..

And afterward..

The girls were mad..

And wanted to prove they're better than that..

And it started tonight... it's national ugly christmas sweater day... oh, boy look at mid-buch head coach rod elms sweater... dragons taking on west platte...=== second half..

Mid-buch..

In control... up 44-13 at the half...=== third quarter... kelsey stout drives to the hole..

Off the glass..=== then in transition..

Erin hyde underneath... 48-15 at this point in the game..=== west platte keeps fighting..

Later in the third..

Hailey shepardson knocks down a three...=== and look at this..

More christmas sweaters..

Love me a good ugly christmas sweater..

=== mid-buchana wins tonight by 31..

62-31... and it looks like the maryville game did something..

Here's coach elms... (sot ) boys side of




