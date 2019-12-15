Global  

Bolton Blasts Trump On North Korea: We Are Not Exerting 'Maximum Pressure'

Bolton Blasts Trump On North Korea: We Are Not Exerting 'Maximum Pressure'John Bolton slammed President Trump.
Recent related news from verified sources

John Bolton criticizes Trump’s approach to North Korea amid heightened tension

John Bolton, President Trump’s former national security adviser, criticized his old boss over the...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Mediaite


Former National Security Adviser John Bolton says Trump is not 'exerting maximum pressure' on North Korea

Bolton said if North Korea makes good on its threat for a provocation in coming days, the Trump...
USATODAY.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. envoy in S. Korea amid Pyongyang pressure [Video]U.S. envoy in S. Korea amid Pyongyang pressure

Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special envoy for North Korea, arrived in South Korea on Sunday as Pyongyang stepped up pressure on Washington to make concessions to revive stalled denucleasisation talks..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:24Published

U.S. envoy arrives in S. Korea as Pyongyang ramps up pressure [Video]U.S. envoy arrives in S. Korea as Pyongyang ramps up pressure

Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special envoy for North Korea, arrived in South Korea on Sunday as Pyongyang stepped up pressure on Washington to make concessions to revive stalled denucleasisation talks..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:24Published

