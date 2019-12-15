Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Christmas Animation Brings Joy to Downtown Chicago

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Christmas Animation Brings Joy to Downtown Chicago

Christmas Animation Brings Joy to Downtown Chicago

A group of animation students at DePaul University have unveiled a stop-motion short film that will run as a window display for the school's Loop campus on State Street throughout the holiday season."It's been Christmas for us for the last year," said Meghann Artes, animation professor at DePaul."It feels like we have all these packages under the tree and they've been there for a year.

And we finally get to open them."More than 30 students worked on the film, from storyboarding to fabrication, animation, camera work and color correction."It's so time-consuming and painstaking, but it's actually worth it," said animation professor Devin Bell."When you see animation, on a screen, that you made, to this da...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Christmas Animation Brings Joy to Downtown Chicago

Watch full episodes of All Good online at ABC.

Stream Christmas Animation Brings Joy to Downtown Chicago instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Joy of Giving Lasts Longer Than Joy of Receiving, Studies Find [Video]The Joy of Giving Lasts Longer Than Joy of Receiving, Studies Find

Researchers at the University of Chicago and Northwestern University found in two separate studies that happiness lingers longer after giving to others versus receiving.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:56Published

American family creates miniature village inside Christmas tree [Video]American family creates miniature village inside Christmas tree

An Illinois’ family shares the video of their Christmas tree village to bring “people joy for holidays”

Credit: Reuters - Viral Video     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.